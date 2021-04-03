The Van Heusen store in the Shops at Rockvale is closing this summer, ending a 34-year run for one of the original retailers in the Route 30 outlet center.

The Van Heusen store opened in 1987 in what was then called Rockvale Square. An employee at the store said it would be closing in July.

The men’s and women’s clothing retailer relocated within the outlet center two years ago when a building was demolished for what was planned for a park. Plans are currently in the works to redevelop part of the Route 30 shopping center with some combination of housing and office buildings as well as retail.

Van Heusen is a brand of PVH Corp., formerly Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation, which also owns Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein Izod and Geoffrey Beene, among other brands.