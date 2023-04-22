A French-style pastry shop is slated to open early next month in Elizabethtown.

Valosh Patisserie is taking an 845-square-foot spot at 23 E. High St. where it will make and sell a variety of classic and modern French pastries. Offerings include pavlovas (meringue cakes), madeleines (small sponge cakes), tarte tropezienne (halved brioche filled with lemon and pastry cream) and flan Parisien (custard tart with a pastry crust).

The takeout shop will feature an open kitchen that allows customers to watch pastries being made. The shop’s opening is planned for May 2.

Valosh Patisserie is owned by Valerie Garcia, who previously sold pastries online. A native of Puerto Rico, Garcia spent a year studying French pastry arts at the Ecole Nationale Superiere de Patisserie, a culinary and pastry school in south-central France.