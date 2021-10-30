Urban Outfitters is now open at Park City Center.

The 8,000-square-foot store is near the Apple store that was previously the home of Gap, which closed in January 2020.

Philadelphia-based Urban Outfitters is a global retailer of clothing, accessories, home furnishings and home décor. It operates a distribution center and an e-commerce fulfillment center in Gap, where it has around 900 employees. The Park City location is the first retail store in Lancaster County.

As of Jan. 31, Urban Outfitters operated 633 stores worldwide, with 247 of them under the Urban Outfitters brand. It also has Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain and BHLDN brands