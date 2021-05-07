Urban Outfitters is coming to Park City Center later this year, and Ardene is opening its store next week.

Slated to open “late this fall,” Urban Outfitters will take an 8,000-square foot space near the Apple store that was previously occupied by Gap, which closed in January 2020.

Philadelphia-based Urban Outfitters is a global retailer of trendy clothing, accessories, home furnishings and home décor. It operates distribution center and an e-commerce fulfillment center in Gap. The Park City location will be first retail store in Lancaster County.

Urban Outfitters is a global specialty retailer that operates under the Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain and BHLDN brands. The company operated 476 stores worldwide as of Jan. 31, with 215 of them under the Urban Outfitters brand.

Also at Park City, Ardene will be opening its new store Friday, May 14 taking 7,900-square feet of space in the Boscov’s wing. This will be the third store in Pennsylvania and 19th in the U.S. for the Canadian fashion retailer.