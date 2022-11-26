Urban Farmhouse, a cheesecake specialty shop, will be opening a retail store next month in downtown Lancaster.

The shop at 60 N. Queen St. will sell cheesecake by the slice and cheesecake treats while offering a selection of 6-inch cheesecakes for takeout. Urban Farmhouse’s 9-inch cheesecakes will be available only by special order.

Owned by Melissa Houser, Urban Farmhouse offers a wide variety of cheesecakes along with cheesecake dip, cheesecake squares and seasonal items such as funnel cake bites, Oreo truffles and fruit tarts.

Houser is a social services professional who began a business a year ago selling cheesecakes prepared in a commercial kitchen in Lancaster city. Houser will continue to bake from her commercial kitchen while using the new Queen Street space as a prep kitchen and retail outlet.

Houser said she hopes to have her new shop open by the second week of December, or at least by Christmas.

At the small retail spot in the first block of N. Queen St., Urban Farmhouse is replacing Fresh Express, a juice bar that is slated to move in the spring to 221 W. King St., the former home of a used appliance store that is currently being renovated.

Urban Farmhouse Address: 60 N. Queen St. Expected opening: mid-December Info.: theurbanfarmhousepa.com, facebook.com/theurbanfarmhousepa