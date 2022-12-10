Urban Farmhouse, a cheesecake specialty shop, has opened its retail shop in downtown Lancaster.

The shop at 60 N. Queen St. sells cheesecake by the slice and cheesecake treats while offering a selection of 6-inch cheesecakes for takeout. Urban Farmhouse’s 9-inch cheesecakes are available only by special order.

Owned by Melissa Houser, Urban Farmhouse offers a wide variety of cheesecakes along with cheesecake dip, cheesecake squares and seasonal items such as funnel cake bites, Oreo truffles and fruit tarts.

Houser is a social services professional who began a business a year ago selling cheesecakes prepared in a commercial kitchen in Lancaster city. Houser continues to bake from her commercial kitchen and is using the new Queen Street space as a prep kitchen and retail outlet.

Urban Farmhouse Address: 60 N. Queen St. Hours: 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Info.: theurbanfarmhousepa.com, facebook.com/theurbanfarmhousepa