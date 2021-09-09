An indoor adventure park is planned for the former Wolf Furniture store just off the Rohrerstown Road exit of Route 30.

Urban Air Adventure Park has leased the 60,500-square-foot property at 2040 Bennett Ave. for an attraction that will include trampolines, dodgeball courts, obstacle course, climbing ropes and tube playgrounds. There will also be go-karts, laser tag and virtual reality games. A spring opening is planned.

Founded in 2011, Urban Air Adventure Park is a Dallas-based franchise company that now has 175 parks in the United States, including one in Downingtown. The franchisees for the East Hempfield Township location are Ashish Javia and Milan Dalsania who have worked in the restaurant and fitness industries and are opening their first Urban Air Adventure Park. The park is expected to operate with 60 employees.

Wolf Furniture opened in 2002 at the former home of Hechinger Co. hardware store. It closed in March 2020 when its parent company, Detroit-based Art Van Furniture, closed all of its stores, including Wolf Furniture and Levin Furniture stores in Pennsylvania and Ohio.