An independent, family-owned convenience store chain has opened a new location along Route 30 in East Lampeter Township, taking a long empty spot that is the former home of Lancaster County’s first Wawa.

A 5,500-square-foot United convenience store at 2501 Lincoln Highway East is the new brand for a family that owns some 30 stores in New Jersey and the Philadelphia area. The East Lampeter Township store is the largest of the locations, which will all be converted to the United brand, according to Paul Singh, the store’s general manager who helps operate the chain along with his uncles and cousins.

The new United convenience store and gas station at the northeast corner of routes 30 and 896 offers drinks, snacks, skill games and a smoke shop. It will soon add fried chicken, breakfast sandwiches and a deli as well as a beer case.

The 2.8-acre tract that includes the United store has been vacant since the closure in 2013 of Lancaster Gas & Food, an independent convenience store that operated at the site after Wawa left in 2010. The United ownership group bought the property in May 2022 for $1.8 million and then oversaw interior renovations and the installation of new underground fuel tanks and 12 new fueling stations.

Wawa operated a store at the location from 1996 until 2010. Before Wawa the site had been the longtime home of Dutch Pines Motel.

Want to see our latest stories highlighting local and national business headlines? Sign up for our free weekly Business newsletter here.