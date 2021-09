An UGG store is opening this month at Tanger Outlets and will stay open through January.

The temporary store will take a 4,000-square-foot space near the Banana Republic and Gap stores in the southwest corner of the Route 30 shopping center. The UGG store will sell boots, loungewear, blankets and accessories for men, women and children.

UGG is an American footwear company known for its fleece-lined sheepskin boots. It is a division of Decker Brands whose brands also include Teva, Hoka and Sanuk.