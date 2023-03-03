The owner of a wholesale bagel business is opening a retail shop in Lancaster city.

Two Poodles Bagels will debut Monday, March 6, at 228 N. Prince St. where it will sell breakfast sandwiches, coffee, bagels and doughnuts for takeout. The location is the former home of Penny’s Ice Cream.

Two Poodles is owned by Bill Weber, who previously operated a bagel stand at Harrisburg’s Broad Street Market. The new shop will also become the baking headquarters for a wholesale business supplying local coffee shops.

Before opening his own shop, Weber offered bagel deliveries in the Lancaster area through Two Poodles’ Lancaster Bagel Club, a service that will now become part of the new shop’s delivery options.

TWO POODLES BAGELS Address: 228 N. Prince St., Lancaster Hours: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday Info: facebook.com/TwoPoodlesBagels, twopoodlesbagels.com

