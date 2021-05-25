The owners of a wholesale bagel business are planning to open a retail shop by late summer in Lancaster city.

Two Poodles Bagel will take the space at 228 N. Prince St., the former home of Penny’s Ice Cream.

Two Poodles is owned by Bill Weber who is helped by his girlfriend Shea Mascia. The Elizabethtown couple operate a bagel stand at Harrisburg’s Broad Street Market and also supply bagels to some area coffee shops.

Weber said the bagel shop will offer “hand-rolled and boiled NY-style bagels” along with a variety of bagel sandwiches, they said. They are currently offering Saturday morning bagel delivery to the Lancaster area.