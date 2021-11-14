An ice cream and chocolate shop is joining the lineup at REO Manheim Marketplace.

Twisted Sisters Ice Cream and Handmade Chocolate is expected to open sometime next spring at the 51 N. Main St. property. Twisted Sisters is taking the last space at the development, which includes Prussian Street Arcade, Mill 72 Bake Shop & Café, and Artifice Ales and Mead.

Founded in 2014 by sisters Janelle Carper and Tina Cinamella-Geiger, Twisted Sisters has a shop in Orwigsburg Township in Schuylkill County and also operates an ice cream truck. It features hand-dipped and soft-serve ice cream, frozen yogurt, Italian ice, and handmade chocolates.

REO Manheim Marketplace is owned by Barney and Suzanne Reiley, who bought the former Bickel’s Snack Foods complex in 2016. Bickel’s stopped making chips at the plant in 2000, two years after Hanover Foods bought the company. But the former factory was still being used as a warehouse and distribution center when the Reileys bought it.

The complex’s name pays homage to when it was a dealership for the REO Motorcar Co., founded by Ransom E. Olds, the namesake of Oldsmobile.