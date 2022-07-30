An ice cream and chocolate shop has joined the lineup at REO Manheim Marketplace.

Twisted Sisters Ice Cream and Handmade Chocolate has opened at the 47 N. Main St., taking a spot in a commercial complex that includes Prussian Street Arcade, Mill 72 Bake Shop & Café, and Artifice Ales and Mead.

Twisted Sisters features hand-dipped and soft-serve ice cream, frozen yogurt, Italian ice, and handmade chocolates as well as soft pretzels and gift items. At REO Manheim Marketplace Twisted Sisters occupies the building spot across a central courtyard from Mill 72 Bake Shop & Café.

Founded in 2014 by sisters Janelle Carper and Tina Cinamella-Geiger, Twisted Sisters has a shop in Orwigsburg Township in Schuylkill County and also operates an ice cream truck.

REO Manheim Marketplace is owned by Barney and Suzanne Reiley, who bought the former Bickel’s Snack Foods complex in 2016. Bickel’s stopped making chips at the plant in 2000, two years after Hanover Foods bought the company. But the former factory was still being used as a warehouse and distribution center when the Reileys bought it.

The complex’s name pays homage to when it was a dealership for the REO Motorcar Co., founded by Ransom E. Olds, the namesake of Oldsmobile.

Twisted Sisters Ice Cream Address: 47 N. Main St., Manheim. Hours: noon-9 p.m. daily. Info: “Twisted Sisters Ice Cream” on Facebook