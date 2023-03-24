A Turkey Hill with a Sbarro restaurant inside has opened along Centerville Road in East Hempfield Township.

The newly built convenience store at 257 Centerville Road features Turkey Hill’s latest design elements and menu offerings, including made-to-order food options. The Sbarro restaurant offers the chain’s pizza and stromboli.

The new Turkey Hill, which also sells beer and wine, is located just south of Route 30, with its main entrance off Old Tree Drive. The 8,000-square-foot store has 16 gas pumps.

“This is the first Turkey Hill to open in 2023, and we couldn’t be more excited to expand our presence in Lancaster, where Turkey Hill was first founded,” said Caroline Taitelbaum, President of EG America, which operates some 1,600 convenience stores, including Turkey Hill.

While they were once owned by the same company, Turkey Hill convenience stores are now operated independently from Turkey Hill Dairy, which is owned by Peak Rock Capital, based in Austin, Texas.

The dairy was founded in Lancaster County by dairy farmer Armor Frey who began the business in 1931. The dairy diversified into convenience stores in 1967 and into ice cream in 1980. Kroger acquired both the dairy and the Minit Markets in 1985.

Kroger spun off its entire convenience-story portfolio, including the Minit Markets, to the British firm EG Group in February 2018 for $2.15 billion. The dairy was bought in 2019 by Peak Rock Capital for $215 million.

Turkey Hill is the biggest convenience store operated in Lancaster County, with 61 stores here. It recently closed a store at the corner of Centerville Road and Columbia Avenue, just south of the newly opened store where underground gas pumps are now being dug up. A spokesperson for Turkey Hill did not respond to a request for comment about plans for that location at 23 Centerville Road which debuted in 2000.