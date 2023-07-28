The Turkey Hill convenience store along Millersville Pike next to Planet Fitness is now closed.

The last day for the 2,700-square foot store at 1349 Millersville Pike was July 15, according to a sign posted on the door that said employees had been moved to the Turkey Hill a mile away at 936 Columbia Ave. The store in Lancaster Township was also a mile away from another Turkey Hill at 520 Hershey Ave. and a half-mile away from one at 870 Manor Ave.

More Business News:

No one from EG Group – the British company that now owns Turkey Hill stores – responded to a message asking why the Turkey Hill closed.

First opened in 1977, the Turkey Hill at 1349 Millersville Pike was one of the early barn style buildings that were the convenience store’s locations when it was a locally owned chain that also included Turkey Hill Dairy.

The dairy was founded by dairy farmer Armor Frey, who began the business in 1931. The dairy diversified into convenience stores in 1967 and into ice cream in 1980. Kroger acquired both the dairy and the convenience stores in 1985.

Kroger spun off its entire 762-location convenience store portfolio, including its Turkey Hill stores, to the British firm EG Group in February 2018 for $2.15 billion. The dairy was bought in 2019 by Peak Rock Capital for $215 million.

Turkey Hill has 61 locations in Lancaster County, making it the largest convenience store operator here by number of stores.