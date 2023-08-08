Turkey Hill has closed another one of its smaller, older convenience stores in Lancaster County.

The Turkey Hill at the intersection routes 501 and 722 near Neff Elementary School closed earlier this month. The store at 2673 Lititz Pike occupies a small, nearly triangular parcel at the southeast corner of the intersection.

The closure of the Turkey Hill in the village of Neffsville follows the closure last month of a Turkey Hill along Millersville Pike in Lancaster Township. Both stores were opened in the 1970s and featured the early barn-style buildings that were built when the convenience store chain was locally owned by the owners of Turkey Hill Dairy.

The dairy was founded by dairy farmer Armor Frey, who began the business in 1931. The dairy diversified into convenience stores in 1967 and into ice cream in 1980. Kroger acquired both the dairy and the convenience stores in 1985.

Kroger spun off its entire 762-location convenience store portfolio, including its Turkey Hill stores, to the British firm EG Group in February 2018 for $2.15 billion. The dairy was bought in 2019 by Peak Rock Capital for $215 million.

Unlike the former Lancaster Township Turkey Hill, which was a leased location, EG Group owns the property of the Neffsville store. A spokesperson for EG Group did not respond to a request for comment about the reasons for the closure and plans for the property.

Even after the recent closures, Turkey Hill still has 60 locations in Lancaster County, making it the largest convenience store operator here by number of stores.

