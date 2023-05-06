The Tuesday Morning store along Columbia Avenue in East Hempfield Township will be closing as the discount home goods retailer liquidates its remaining stores.

The store in the Wheatland Shopping center at 1825 Columbia Ave. is among 199 Tuesday Morning stores that are being liquidated and closed by Hilco Global, a management services company that bought the retailer’s remaining assets during bankruptcy proceedings.

An employee at the East Hempfield store did not know how much longer the store would stay open but Hilco said store gift cards will only be honored through May 13.

Dallas-based Tuesday Morning filed for bankruptcy in February for the second time in less than three years. An earlier filing in May 2020 included a plan to shutter 230 of its 687 stores, a closure that did not include the East Hempfield Township store.

Tuesday Morning, which specializes in close-out merchandise and designer overruns, opened its East Hempfield Township store in February 2009. The store’s name refers to the fact that its major sales events usually begin on Tuesday mornings.