Truth Beer Company is opening Saturday in Akron, where will sell takeout beer for retail customers in growlers, crowlers and occasionally cans.

Operating out of a 2,600-square-foot space in the rear of 401 S. 7th St., the brewery’s entrance is at the back of a former car detailing business, across the parking lot from Nonna Rosa Traditional Italian Kitchen.

The brewery has six beer taps and will open with some IPAs, a pilsener and a lager. There are some stand-up tables for customers to try samples, but there isn’t any seating.

Truth Beer Company is owned by Dave Timblin and Ryan White, childhood friends and longtime homebrewers. Timblin has recently been working as a brewer at Pour Man’s Brewing in Ephrata Borough, which also has a small ownership stake in Truth Beer.

Some building code inspections were among the reasons for the delayed opening of the microbrewery, which Timblin had originally hoped would open in April.

Truth Beer Co. Address: 401 S. 7th St., rear, Akron Hours: 5-8 p.m. Friday, 1-8 p.m. Saturday. Info.: truthbeercompany.com, facebook.com/truthbeerco