A new microbrewery is set to debut later this month in Akron.

Truth Beer Co. will sell beer to go to retail customers from a 2,600-square-foot space in the rear at 401 S. 7th St. The brewery’s entrance is at the back of a former car detailing business, across the parking lot from Nonna Rosa Traditional Italian Kitchen.

From a retail counter in the brewery, Truth Beer will offer growlers, crowlers and occasionally cans.

Truth Beer is owned by Dave Timblin and Ryan White, childhood friends and longtime homebrewers. Timblin has recently been working as a brewer at Pour Man’s Brewing in Ephrata Borough, which also has a small ownership stake in Truth Beer.

Truth Beer will feature up to a half-dozen varieties, including New England IPAs as well as fruited sours and pilsners. In addition to selling to walk-in customers, Timblin said they plan to distribute to local bars and restaurants. Within a year or two, Timblin says they hope to open a taproom at a new location.

Timblin said the timing of the Akron microbrewery’s opening will be determined by a building code reinspection by the borough. He said he expects final approval by late April.

Ahead of its debut in Akron Truth Beer will offer a can release Saturday in its parking lot, beginning at 9 a.m. They will be selling “Stay True,” a New England-style IPA made with citra and mosaic hops.

Truth Beer Company Expected opening: Late April Address: 401 S. 7th St., rear Info.: truthbeercompany.com, facebook.com/truthbeerco