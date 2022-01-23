Trible’s, an appliance parts supplier, has opened a warehouse and showroom in East Lampeter Township.

The new store occupies an 8,400-square-foot space in Greenfield at 1909 Olde Homestead Lane, Suite 102. Trible’s carries plumbing parts as well as replacement parts for HVAC systems and large appliances such as dishwashers, refrigerators, washers and ovens. It is also a wholesale supplier of appliances and equipment for apartment complexes.

Trible’s offers parts for other retailers and contractors as well as walk-in customers.

Based in Maryland, Trible’s has 36 locations in the Northeast, mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions of the United States. There’s a Trible’s in Downingtown in Chester County, but the Greenfield store is the first Lancaster County location, and only the second in Pennsylvania.

Christine Sable of Sable Commercial Realty and Brian Davison of High Associates handled the transaction.