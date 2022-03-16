The owner of Town Hall Restaurant in Blue Ball has announced plans to retire this year, a decision that could spell the end of a diner/luncheonette that has been a local gathering place for nearly 70 years.

Alan Hummer, whose parents previously owned the restaurant where he has worked since he was a teenager, said he will likely close Town Hall in November or December.

“I’m 68. That’s the main reason,” said Hummer, who became the owner in 2012.

Town Hall Restaurant debuted in 1955 as an ice cream and sandwich shop for firefighters in what was then a newly built fire hall in Blue Ball. Town Hall was originally operated by Leon “Shady” Lease but was taken over in 1964 by Roy and Ginny Hummer.

Town Hall Restaurant features a breakfast menu of egg-and-potatoes dishes served with breakfast meats as well as creamed beef on toast or potatoes. Lunch and dinner includes burgers and sandwiches as well oyster stew, ham balls, baked chicken corn pie, roast beef platters and other traditional Lancaster County fare.

The 60-seat restaurant with a lunch counter is owned by Garden Spot Fire Rescue, which leases it for the restaurant. Garden Spot Fire Rescue is considering plans to build a new fire station nearby, but Hummer said that was unrelated to his own decision to retire. Hummer added that he is not looking for someone else to take over the restaurant, saying that would be up to the fire company.

Nick Good, director of administration for Garden Spot Fire Rescue, said the fire company won’t actively look for someone new to operate the restaurant, but would entertain offers from anyone interested in continuing it.

“The possibility is always there,” Good said. “We don’t know for sure what the next step is.”

While plans haven’t been finalized, Good said the current fire company building – including the space used by Town Hall Restaurant – could be sold if a new fire station is built.