Town Hall Restaurant is closing this week, ending a run of nearly 70 years.

Alan Hummer, whose parents previously owned the 60-seat East Earl Township restaurant where he has worked since he was a teenager, announced his retirement in May, saying the restaurant would close by the end of the year.

A manager said the restaurant, which opened in 1955 as an ice cream and sandwich shop, will definitely close by Wednesday, Dec. 28, but might close a day or two earlier if it runs out of food.

PA Auction Center, which has its auction house behind Town Hall, has a sales agreement to buy the property along Route 322 from Garden Spot Fire Rescue, which owns the restaurant space. Settlement on the property is scheduled for April.

Auction center owner Christian Stoltzfus said he doesn’t have specific plans for the restaurant space at 4315 Division Highway, saying the biggest appeal was the 70-plus-space parking lot behind the building that’s adjacent to his 140,000-square-foot auction center.

“We needed the parking lot, that’s the biggest reason for us to buy it,” Stoltzfus said. “The building? We have no definite plans.”

Stoltzfus emphasized that PA Auction Center has no interest in operating a restaurant but would be interested in leasing it to someone else who does.