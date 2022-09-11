Tommy’s Express Car Wash is opening Thursday, Sept. 15, in Ephrata Township.

The car wash at 738 E. Main St. is the first Lancaster County. It has more than 100 locations in the United States. The franchise location is owned by Tyler Weber along with Nelson Shertzer and his son, Weston, who are also developing a Tommy’s Express near Willow Street.

Nelson Shertzer is the founder of Medical Support Products, a Manheim Township medical equipment supplier he began in 1989 and sold 2019 to Texas-based US Med-Equip.

Based in Michigan, Tommy’s Express Car Wash features a three-minute car wash in which vehicles proceed along a 130-foot-long belt conveyor. It offers subscriptions for unlimited monthly washes and has complementary vacuuming and mat washing stations for customers.

In Ephrata Township, Tommy’s Express Car Wash will take a spot next to the entrance of the Ephrata Crossing shopping center that is the former home of A&J Supply. For its opening, Tommy’s Express is offering free car washes Thursday, Sept. 15, through Sunday, Sept. 18.

The Tommy’s Express near Willow Street will take a spot in the Willow Valley Crossroads between Morr’s Outdoors and Mick’s All-American Pub. Construction is slated to begin by early next summer on that car wash, with an opening in early 2024.