Two new tenants – a car wash and a tire store – are planned for Willow Valley Crossroads in West Lampeter Township.

Tommy’s Express Car Wash and Mavis Discount Tire would be built on adjacent pad sites between Morr’s Outdoors and Mick’s All-American Pub at the shopping center. The car wash and tire store would each occupy 6,500 square feet of space.

Mavis Discount Tire was granted a parking-related zoning approval this week by the West Lampeter Township Zoning Hearing Board. The full project will now be submitted to township officials, according to Rick Poillon of Willow Valley Associates, who expects the businesses to debut in spring 2023.

Tommy’s Express Car Wash features a three-minute car wash in which vehicles proceed along a 130-foot-long belt conveyor. It offers subscriptions for unlimited monthly washes and has complementary vacuuming and mat washing stations for customers.

Michigan-based Tommy’s Express is slated to open its first Lancaster County location in Ephrata Township sometime in October, where it will be located next to a new Mavis Discount Tire currently under construction. Mavis Discount Tire is also planning a new tire store at a former Friendly’s restaurant west of Lancaster at 1655 Columbia Ave.

Based in Millwood, New York, Mavis Discount Tire operates more than 430 tire service centers in the United States, but doesn’t yet have any locations open in Lancaster County.