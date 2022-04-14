Tommy’s Express Car Wash has begun work on a new car wash in Ephrata Township.

The car was at 738 E. Main St. will be the first Lancaster County location for Tommy’s Express, which has more than 100 locations in the United States. The franchise location in Ephrata Township is slated to open by late fall, according to a spokesperson.

Based in Michigan, Tommy’s Express Car Wash features a 3-minute car wash in which vehicles proceed along a 130-foot-long belt conveyor. It offers subscriptions for unlimited monthly washes and has complementary vacuuming and mat washing stations for customers.

Tommy’s Express Car Wash will take a spot next to the entrance to the Ephrata Crossing Shopping center that is the former home of A&J Supply. It will be next to a Mavis Discount Tire Store, which would be built just to the west of the car wash, according to plans reviewed by Ephrata Township officials.

A representative from Mavis Discount Tire did not respond to a request seeking details about the location.