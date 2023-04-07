Tobacco Hut, a retail tobacco supply shop, has opened in the former Manheim Township home of Barstools and Billiards, which closed in January.

Tobacco Hut occupies a 4,000-square foot space at 1400 Manheim Pike, next to Lyndon Diner. It shares the building with Lancaster Indoor Golf & Training.

Tobacco Hut is a franchise smoke shop that sells vaping products, cigars and CBD as well as water pipes. It also carries kratom, an herbal extract made from the leaves of a coffee-like plant that grows naturally in Southeast Asia and has been used for pain relief.

A manager at the shop said the franchisee owns multiple Tobacco Hut locations. A message left with the manager for the franchisee was not returned.

Tobacco Hut Address: 1400 Manheim Pike. Hours: 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday. Info: 717-517-7187.