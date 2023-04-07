Tobacco Hut, a retail tobacco supply shop, has opened in the former Manheim Township home of Barstools and Billiards, which closed in January.
Tobacco Hut occupies a 4,000-square foot space at 1400 Manheim Pike, next to Lyndon Diner. It shares the building with Lancaster Indoor Golf & Training.
Tobacco Hut is a franchise smoke shop that sells vaping products, cigars and CBD as well as water pipes. It also carries kratom, an herbal extract made from the leaves of a coffee-like plant that grows naturally in Southeast Asia and has been used for pain relief.
A manager at the shop said the franchisee owns multiple Tobacco Hut locations. A message left with the manager for the franchisee was not returned.