A father and daughter have opened a new sub shop in Mount Joy.

Time 2 Eat at 89 E. Main St. features a variety of subs and sandwiches along with burgers, fries and skewers. Subs varieties include veggie and chicken as well as seafood ones made with calamari, haddock or flounder. Gyros, salads and quesadillas are also on the menu.

Time 2 Eat offers takeout and delivery and has a few seats inside as well as a few tables outside.

Time 2 Eat is owned by Sal Failla and his daughter Briana Gilhooly. Failla is a native of Italy and longtime restaurateur who has owned a variety of restaurants, including pizza shops in Altoona and York County.

Time 2 Eat takes a spot that is the previous home of several restaurants, including Just Wing It, El Parche Colombiano and E-Cuisine.