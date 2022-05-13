An AT&T wireless dealer is opening a new store in Willow Street.

The Wireless Experience has signed a lease for a 1,440-square-foot spot at 2416 Willow Street Pike in the Willow Valley Crossroads, according to Bennet Williams Commercial, which handles leasing for the center that includes a Mick’s All-American Pub.

The Wireless Experience offers AT&T mobile products and services including phones and television service. It has more than 90 stores in six states including six other stores in Lancaster County.

No one from The Wireless Experience responded to an email and phone messages left seeking an opening date for the new store.