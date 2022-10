The Twisted Spoon is opening a grab-and-go café next week in the Lancaster city home of its catering service.

Twisted Spoon, which since last December has as operated out of a kitchen at 221 E. Frederick St., is opening a takeout café Tuesday, Oct. 11, with sandwiches, coffee and breakfast items alongside ready-to-heat meals.

Twisted Spoon is owned by Matthew York, who moved his catering business to the spot in December 2021.