A takeout shop offering to-go boxes with the makings of traditional English tea has opened in Mount Joy Township.

The Tea Box at 346 Hershey Road has a drive-thru where customers can pick up boxes that include sachets of tea, scones and jam, mini sandwiches and assorted desserts that would be part of a traditional afternoon tea. The new shop is a pickup location for boxes that are ordered ahead online.

Owned by Claudia Smalley, the Tea Box uses part of the kitchen and operates the drive-thru at the shop that was the former home of Whisk Express & Trolley Gifts. The building along Route 743 just south of Route 283 is now the home of Wild + Free Power Yoga.