The Steak Out, which has two locations in York, is going to be opening a new cheesesteak restaurant in downtown Lancaster.

It will occupy a spot at 43 W. King St., which recently has been the site of two other cheesesteak restaurants: Keystone Steaks and Lancaster Cheesesteak.

Owned by Robert Bryant, The Steak Out features Philly-style cheesesteaks as well as seafood fries, chicken tenders and mozzarella sticks. Bryant said he hopes to open by the end of May.

He noted that The Steak Out is not related to a former Lancaster city restaurant of the same name that previously operated at 1 W. James St., where Souvlaki Boys currently is located.