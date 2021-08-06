The Steak Out, which has two cheesesteak shop locations in York, has opened an express location in downtown Lancaster.

The Steak Out Express occupies a spot at 43 W. King St. that was the recent home of two other cheesesteak restaurants: Keystone Steaks and Lancaster Cheesesteak.

In Lancaster, The Steak Out will offer a more limited menu than its York locations but still feature Philly-style cheesesteaks as well as seafood fries, crab cakes and chicken tenders. It is owned by Robert Bryant.

The Steak Out Express is not related to a former Lancaster city restaurant of the same name that previously operated at 1 W. James St., where Souvlaki Boys currently is located.