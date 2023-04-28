The Spot Hometown Deli, a restaurant owned by the local police chief, has opened in downtown Elizabethtown.

Along with his wife, Kristin, Elizabethtown police Chief Ed Cunningham opened the deli at 28 S. Market St. The deli features soups, salads and deli sandwiches as well as side dishes like potato salad, macaroni salad and coleslaw. Sandwich combos come with chips and a drink.

Cunningham, who has some experience working in restaurants, has been the borough’s police chief for five years. His wife, who has also worked in restaurants, is a nurse who has also been a nursing instructor.

With seating for around 35, The Spot Hometown Deli occupies the former home of Fuego Latino, which closed in December. Before it was Fuego Latino, the restaurant space next to Funk Brewing was home to a variety of other restaurants, including Boothy’s BBQ and Pita Pit.