The owner of a catering and meal pickup business that operates out of a historic restaurant property in Manheim has now opened her own restaurant in the building.

In March, Heather Landis moved her catering business, The Sink on Prussian, from East Petersburg to Manheim and began operating out of the kitchen at 31 S. Main St. that was the home of several restaurants, including two versions of the Summy House.

Landis, who had previously offered restaurant service on a limited basis, now operates out of two dining rooms after completing renovations that included rebuilding the bar the way she remembers it when she was an employee of The Summy House Restaurant. The main dining room has seating for 40 and a back room has space for 36.

Landis will offer a rotating selection of dinner entrees as well as wraps, salads and sandwiches.

While it has been home to other restaurants, the property is still generally known as The Summy House, a name that traces back to Simeon Guildford Summy, who in 1876 expanded the former Black Horse Hotel by building next door. The original side was torn down in 1891 and the remaining hotel became known as The Summy House. A series of restaurants have operated out of the building, with two called The Summy House.

Most recently, The Summy House space was occupied by Just Wing It, a wing restaurant that debuted in 2015 but only operated sporadically. Before that, it was the home of JoBoy’s Brew Pub, which opened in 2010 and then moved in 2014 to Lititz, where it closed in 2019.