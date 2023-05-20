The Sink on Prussian, a restaurant that occupied the former Summy House building in Manheim, is now closed.

Heather Landis moved her catering and meal pickup business to the 31 S. Main St. property in spring 2022 and then opened a restaurant there that fall. She announced the closing in a May 12 Facebook post.

“It’s with great heartbreak that I have decided to close my doors permanently,” Landis wrote. “Thank you to those who have loved, frequented and supported my dream over the last few years. It was a HELL of a ride!”

While the restaurant and catering service seemed to be liked, Landis said she decided to close both businesses because she could never get enough customers to make them economically feasible. In addition, Landis said she lost out on potential business because a plan to sell beer, wine and spirits at the restaurant through a partnership with a local brewer never came to fruition because of a variety of permitting delays.

Since the closure, Landis said she has been selling equipment and furnishings from the restaurant. Landis, who previously worked in corporate finance, said she plans to return to that industry.

While it has been home to other restaurants, the property is still generally known as The Summy House, a name that traces back to Simeon Guildford Summy, who in 1876 expanded the former Black Horse Hotel by building next door. The original side was torn down in 1891 and the remaining hotel became known as The Summy House. Of the series of restaurants that have operated out of the building, two have been called The Summy House.

The 3,700-square-foot space has a bar room and two dining rooms with a total seating capacity of around 180. Landis, a Manheim resident and 1997 graduate of Manheim Central High School, had at one time worked at The Summy House Restaurant.

The property is owned by Firm Foundations Property Solutions, a local development company. Kris Kauffman, an owner of Firm Foundations, did not return a phone message asking about plans for the property.