The owner of a catering and meal-pickup service in East Petersburg is moving her business to a historic Manheim tavern where she eventually plans to open a sit-down restaurant.

Heather Landis, owner of The Sink, has leased the Summy House at 31 S. Main St. and will begin operating out of the kitchen there by March as The Sink on Prussian. Landis said she is also beginning to renovate and update the other areas of the 3,700-square-foot space as she works toward a possible opening by fall 2022. The space features a bar room and two dining rooms, with total seating capacity around 180.

Until World War I, Manheim’s Main Street was called Prussian Street.

Landis began The Sink after losing her job as an accountant at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in May 2020. The Sink features a weekly menu of meals that can be picked up on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Landis, a Manheim resident and 1997 graduate of Manheim Central High School, said the spot is the dream location for her business, noting that at one time she worked at The Summy House Restaurant.

While it has been home to other restaurants, the property is still generally known as The Summy House, a name that traces back to Simeon Guildford Summy, who in 1876 expanded the former Black Horse Hotel by building next door. The original side was torn down in 1891 and the remaining hotel became known as The Summy House. A series of restaurants have operated out of the building, with two called The Summy House.

From the 1940s until 1974, the building was home to Johnson Seafood House of Manheim before it became The Summy House, which lasted until the late 1980s. Before it became the Summy House again in 1995, the spot was Turi’s Italian Ristorante and My Blue Heaven.

Owners of the second version of the Summy House restaurant included Scott and Heather Bowser, owners of Mount Hope Estate & Winery, which presents the annual Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire.

Most recently, The Summy House space was occupied by Just Wing It, a wing restaurant that debuted in 2015 but only operated sporadically. Before that, it was the home of JoBoy’s Brew Pub, which opened in 2010 and then moved in 2014 to Lititz, where it closed in 2019.