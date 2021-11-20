The owner of a vintage audio equipment store in Manheim has opened a new store next door selling refurbished Apple products.

The ReMac Store takes a spot at 56 S. Main St., where it sells used Apple products including iPhones, IPads, laptops and desktops. The products come from companies that refurbish Apple products themselves but are not affiliated with Apple.

ReMac is owned by Max Isernia, who owns The Turntable at 54 S. Main St., a restorer and retailer of vintage audio equipment that opened in 2018.

Isernia opened ReMac next door when the space became available after Baron Barbers closed. The Turntable and ReMac share an entrance.