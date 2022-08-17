Closed since early March, The Pressroom Restaurant & Bar in downtown Lancaster is reopening Monday under new ownership.

York-based O.N.E. Hospitality Group is relaunching the 26-28 W. King St. restaurant that was previously owned and operated by a subsidiary of Steinman Communications, publisher of LNP | LancasterOnline.

O.N.E. Hospitality Group, which also owns Tutoni’s Restaurant in downtown York, has changed some menu items at The Pressroom but is largely maintaining the newspaper-themed restaurant and bar that originally opened in 1995 and then was extensively renovated in 2016.

The Pressroom reopens Monday for dinner only, but lunch will be added sometime in September. The Park Bar in adjacent Steinman Park is expected t open sometime next week, said Allison Witherow, O.N.E. Hospitality Group’s chief marketing officer.

O.N.E. Hospitality Group is leasing The Pressroom space but buying the restaurant’s liquor license. Witherow said the license transfer was expected to be finalized by opening day, but may not be completed until a week later, a delay that would mean the restaurant wouldn’t be able to serve alcohol right away.

Toni Calderone, president and CEO of O.N.E. Hospitality Group, has said The Pressroom will maintain “an approachable American bistro style” while adding a “few new refreshing twists.”

The opening menu includes soups and salads as well flatbread pizzas, burgers, sandwiches and pasta. Dinner entrees include meatloaf, cauliflower steak, veggie lasagna and steak frites. Gravy fries, steak tartare and zucchini fries are among the small plates meant to be shared.

O.N.E. Hospitality Group traces its roots to 2014 when Calderone helped open Tutoni's Restaurant in downtown York. The restaurant group also operates The Cantina York and Aviano’s Trattoria as well as Presto! Fast Italian, which has locations in Lancaster and York and is developing a new restaurant in Rapho Township.

O.N.E. Hospitality Group is also developing Andonia’s Chophouse, an Italian steakhouse Witherow said they hope to open late this year in the Crossings at Conestoga Creek, the Wegman’s-anchored shopping center across the street from Long’s Park in Manheim Township.