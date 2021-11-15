The Pressed Plate, an Ephrata Borough café that opened in February 2019, is closing next month.

The café at 52 E. Main St. features hot-pressed sandwiches as well as burgers, subs and salads. It was opened by Ann-Marie Bellas, who bought the property in March 2017 with her husband and several relatives.

In a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, Bellas said the impact of COVID-19 and subsequent staffing and supply chain issues prompted the decision to close.

“Due to the stresses of employee retention, rising food costs, sourcing product, child care, balancing life with COVID and then navigating the first year of school for our son: it was all just so difficult,” she wrote. “I gave it my all to keep my restaurant going, I did the best I could, but unfortunately it wasn’t enough.”

Bellas, who moved to the area from Denver, Colorado, in 2017, said she plans to move to Florida when the current school year ends. The restaurant space is being leased to a new operator who will be announced after Pressed Plate closes, she said.

The Pressed Plate’s last day will be Saturday, Dec. 18, which will also be the last day of a three-day sale of small restaurant equipment, furniture, art, dishes, and food from the restaurant.