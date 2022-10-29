The owners of The Lighting Gallery, an independently owned lighting store in Manheim Township, have announced that they will be closing after 44 years.

Jim and Carol Haas, who own the store at 1607 Manheim Pike in the Chelsea Square shopping center, are retiring and plan to close the store at the end of November.

The roughly 5,000-square foot store features a wide variety of light fixtures, table lamps, floor lamps and shades. It also offers lamp repairs. The store, which recently began a closing sale, catered to walk-in customers but also worked with some contractors and interior decorators.

The Haases, who originally opened their store in 1978 at Park City Center, moved to their current location in 1990. Carol had been a schoolteacher and Jim was a financial analyst. They opened the store because they always wanted their own business and saw an opportunity for a lighting shop, Carol said.

“We have had a lot of really wonderful, loyal customers that have come back to us year after year,” Carol said. “It’s a fun thing to help somebody decide something to do with their home.”