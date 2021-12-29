The Houston Café has opened near Gap in a restaurant space at Houston Run Community Center.

The café at 835 Houston Run Drive takes a spot that had been vacant for several years, but which had previously been occupied by Shady Maple Café.

The Houston Café has seating for around 150 and features a lunch menu of soups, salads and sandwiches as well as a breakfast menu with omelets, pancakes, egg sandwiches and breakfast platters. The drinks menu includes specialty coffees, smoothies and spritzers. The café is open for dinner on Mondays and Thursdays.

The Houston Café is owned by Steve and Ruth Fisher, who oversaw some upgrades which Ruth Fisher said “made it our own.”

The Houston Café is in the same complex as the Salisbury Township branch of the Pequea Valley Library. Also in the complex are professional offices and a church, in addition to the upper grades of Linville Hill School, a private school which bought the 13.6-acre property in January 2020 for $4.35 million. The property had previously been owned by owners of Shady Maple, which has a smorgasbord and grocery store in East Earl.