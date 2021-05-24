The Hill, a longtime neighborhood bar in Ephrata, is closing next week as its owner looks to leave the restaurant industry.

The last day for the Hill is Saturday, May 29, ending a 19-year run for owner Jon Speros, who had been looking to sell the restaurant for several years.

“Even though we weathered the pandemic storm, this past year was a very hard year and was the deciding factor to move on,” Speros wrote in a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Speros, who owns the restaurant property at 415 E. Main St., had been trying to sell it together with the restaurant liquor license, but recently made a deal to sell just the license to Sheetz for a new store in East Hempfield Township.

A state liquor control board listing shows a “pending” transfer for the license at 2149 State Road, which would be next to Lancaster Medical Center now being built by Penn State Health. A Sheetz spokesman said construction began last month on the store which is slated to open in September.

While Speros is selling the liquor license, he will be maintaining The Hill as a turnkey restaurant he hopes to lease to someone else. As for himself, Speros said he has already started applying for new jobs that won’t require working nights and weekends.

“I just want to work a normal job and try to live a normal life,” he said.