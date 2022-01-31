The Heat Check & Fresh Boutique, a sneaker and clothing store, has moved to a larger space at Park City Center where it is more than doubling its size.

The store carries streetwear and trendy clothing and features a variety of sneaker brands, including Air Jordan, Yeezy, Nike and Adidas. Heat Check carries new sneakers and also buys and sells rare, limited-edition and collector sneakers on a consignment basis.

Previously located in the East Shoppes wing, Heat Check is slated to open by Monday in a new, 4,400-square-foot store in the Round1 wing of the mall.

Heat Check is owned by Justin Ashby and Andre Cole. Cole is also an owner of Blazin’ J’s, a chicken sandwich restaurant that has one of its locations in the mall’s food court.