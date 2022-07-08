The Golden Whisk, a new full-service bakery, is now open in Columbia.

The bake shop at 245 Locust St. takes a spot next to Hinkle’s Restaurant and features cakes, cookies and pies as well as cookie bars. The shop, which has inside seating for around 20, also sells paninis.

The Golden Whisk is owned by siblings Kaylei and Jackson Smith, who previously had a stand in Columbia Market House. Kaylie Smith, who does the baking for the shop, said some of the products are typical of her native Alabama, including banana pudding and red velvet cake topped with pecans.

The new bake shop occupies a 1,200-square-foot spot in a building that is still being renovated and will eventually house an expansion of Murphy’s Mercantile, a variety store owned by Don Murphy, who owns the entire building.

The Golden Whisk Address: 245 Locust St., Columbia. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Info: 717-449-5247, thegoldenwhiskbakery.com, facebook.com/thegoldenwhiskcolumbia.