The Exchange Consignment Boutique has opened near Lititz with items for women and children.

The store at 42 Copperfield Circle in Warwick Township features gently used clothing for women and children as well as books, toys, infant gear and maternity clothing. There are also shoes, handbags and some new children’s clothing.

The shop is owned by Marjorie Ritchie, a former nurse who sold some items online before opening her own consignment shop.

The Exchange Consignment Boutique occupies a 1,200-square-foot retail space in Warwick Center, a commercial complex at the southeast corner of Route 501 and East Newport Road.