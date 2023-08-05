The Common Wheel, a nonprofit bike center with a retail shop in Lancaster city, will be adding a new location in Columbia.

The Common Wheel is planning to open next spring at 137 Locust St., the former home of the Lazy K Lounge, which will be renovated into a new location that will offer bike sales and service as well as bike-related programming.

The Common Wheel refurbishes and repairs bikes and hosts educational workshops year-round; its shop is located at 324 N. Queen St., and its Co-Op is in a former pump house in Reservoir Park in the city at 701 E. King St.

The Locust Street property is owned by Cimarron Investments, which owns Hinkle’s Restaurant and numerous other properties in downtown Columbia.

