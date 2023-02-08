The former Alley Kat restaurant and bar in Lancaster city will reopen as The Coffin Bar & Kitchen, according to a post at Spring House Brewing Company’s Facebook page.

The owners of Spring House Brewing Company purchased the property at 30 W. Lemon St. last summer for $550,000. The post said renovation work is “in the beginning stages.”

“We’re not quite sure when we’ll be opening the doors, but we’ll be happy if it is before summer hits,” the post said.

The Coffin Bar & Kitchen name refers to the shape of the bar in the restaurant, which will be renovated. Scott Richardson, Spring House’s director of operations and market development, said the name also is consistent with some of the branding for the brewery, which has produced beers with names such as Seven Gates, Big Gruesome and She Monster.

The Coffin Bar & Kitchen will feature Spring House beer as well as cocktails and bar food, Richardson said.

Spring House Brewing Company is owned by brothers Matt and Greg Keasey, who have a restaurant and brewery at 209 Hazel St. as well as a taproom at 25 W. King St., both in Lancaster city. They plan to close the King Street taproom once the new restaurant opens. The Keaseys also operate Spring House Brewing Company Tavern in Strasburg Borough, a restaurant they opened in October 2021.

THE COFFIN BAR & KITCHEN Address: 30 W. Lemon St., Lancaster. Expected opening: By summer. Info.: Instagram.com/thecoffinbar.