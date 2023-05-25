The Brick House Café, which opened 17 years ago in Manheim, is closing Saturday, May 27.

Dave Reist, who opened the 60 N. Main St. café in 2006, announced the closing in a May 20 Facebook post.

“We did not pick Manheim years ago, rather we were called here for a season and for a purpose and now it is time for us to turn the page. In many ways it is not easy to say goodbye, but through the strength that does not come from within, we know that more doors will open for all of us and for you as a community,” the post said.

Reist said it had become more challenging as costs increased and business slowed. Nevertheless, Reist said he is grateful the café was able to offer meals for community groups and serve as a meeting place for people in Manheim.

“It has been a powerful, powerful experience for us,” he said.

The Brick House Café featured breakfast items such as waffles and breakfast wraps as well as soups, salads and sandwiches while offering some dinners. It has inside seating for around 60, including on the first floor and loft. Outside, there’s enough seating on a patio and in a heated greenhouse for another 60 customers.

The Brick House Café operated out of the former location of E.E. Kready General Merchandise Store, which was Mudpies Café and Emporium when Dave Reist remade it into Brick House Café. Reist owns the business and his mother, Diana, owns the building.

Dave Reist said they are evaluating sales possibilities, saying they would like to be able to sell it as a turnkey operation to a new owner. Reist, who has previously operated a landscaping business that specializes in water gardens, said he plans to resume that line of work.