The Brazilian Table has opened in Lititz with a variety of traditional Brazilian pastries and cakes.

The bakery cafe at 26 E. Main St. offers a variety of sweet and savory baked goods as well as Brazilian coffee. It features traditional Brazilian layer cakes and pastries, including individual cakes served in a cup. Cakes can also be custom made for a variety of events.

Savory pastries include Coxhina de Frango (Brazilian chicken croquettes) and Pao de Queijo (Brazilian cheese bread).

The Brazilian Table is owned by Silvia Boff, a native of Brazil who previously taught some cooking classes.

The Brazilian Table has inside seating for around 15 as well as some tables outside. The spot was previously occupied by Laura the Cookie Lady, which closed in May and now only operates at 30 E. Main St., Ephrata.

THE BRAZILIAN TABLE Address: 26 E. Main St., Lititz Hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. Info: 717-947-7700, braziliantablelititz.com, facebook.com/braziliantablelititz