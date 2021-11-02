After owning it for two years, a local investor and businessman has put The Accomac Inn back on the market.

Last opened for dining in November 2018, the historic York County inn north of Wrightsville has undergone renovations under Tom Ott, who bought the property along the Susquehanna River in October 2019. Work included restoring exterior stone walls, updating interior walls and ceilings, and installing a new HVAC system. The asking price is $1.3 million, which includes furniture, fixtures and equipment as well as a restaurant liquor license.

“The Accomac Inn is one of York County’s most historic landmarks dating back to the 1700s,” Tom Ott said in a press release issued by Rock Commercial Real Estate. “We are looking forward to finding a buyer who loves the historic atmosphere of the Accomac Inn and is prepared to bring their creativity and fresh vision for a new restaurant or event venue.”

The Accomac Inn sits on 7.9 acres along the Susquehanna River at 6330 South River Drive. The 16,500 square foot building includes a 4,000 square foot warehouse. It had long been operated as a restaurant by Doug and Charlene Campbell, who took it over in 1971.

The Accomac Inn had been on the market for about a year when Lancaster County native Henry Shenk bought it in December 2018. Shenk oversaw some upgrades as he considered a variety of possible ways to revive the building, including as the home for a restaurant serving healthy, world cuisine while also hosting yoga groups and recovery meetings. None of his plans came to fruition and Shenk put the property back up for sale the next year.